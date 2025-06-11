Excitement is building across the region as North Texas marks exactly one year until the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off.

Local organizers held a milestone event on Wednesday morning at DFW International Airport’s Terminal D, unveiling a countdown clock and celebrating the global spotlight soon to shine on the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“This is just really a kick-off,” said Noelle LeVeaux, chief marketing officer of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. “We know that in a year from now, the entire world is coming to North Texas and we're excited for that.”

As one of 16 host cities, Dallas will play a major role in the largest FIFA World Cup in history. The 2026 tournament has expanded to 48 teams, promising more matches, more fans, and more international visibility for DFW than ever before.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

COUNTDOWN TO FIFA: This morning, @FWC26Dallas unveiled a new countdown clock in terminal D of @DFWAirport - where a year from now, countless fans will land in North Texas for nine matches throughout the game. ⚽️ @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/uQyJr6jJx9 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) June 11, 2025

North Texas is set to welcome an estimated 150,000 international travelers per day during the month-long event, making the location of the clock very strategic.

“Absolutely, this is a global event,” LeVeaux said. “So yes, being in the international terminal is very, very fitting.”

Also on Wednesday, two new host committee chairs were announced: FC Dallas President Dan Hunt and business executive Nina Vaca.

“The Hunt family has so much history in bringing soccer to North Texas,” LeVeaux said. “Dan’s dad was on the host committee for the 1994 World Cup. Dan himself actually volunteered as a ball boy back then, and now he’s one of the chairs. It's a full-circle moment.”

Hunt has served as the president of FC Dallas since 2014, and under his leadership, he has spent years working on the design and construction of Toyota Stadium and Toyota Soccer Center with his late father, American sports icon Lamar Hunt. Since the venue’s opening in 2005, Hunt has used the facility to help establish FC Dallas as the leader in youth development in North America.

“It’s a tremendous honor to represent Dallas and the North Texas region as co-chair of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee,” said Hunt in a statement. “The World Cup holds a special place in my heart for my family and me. We look forward to the legacy and transformative impact this global event will leave on our communities for generations to come. I can’t wait to share the passion of the World Cup with my fellow North Texans and guests from around the world.”

Vaca, the CEO of Pinnacle Group, brings a strong entrepreneurial voice to the effort. Her company has grown into the largest Hispanic-owned workforce solutions company in North America.

“Hosting the FIFA World Cup 26 is more than a global sports milestone - it’s a defining moment for Dallas. This is our chance to welcome the world, showcase our culture and create unforgettable memories for fans and families alike," Vaca said in a statement.

James D. Smith/North Texas FWC James D. Smith/North Texas FWC

“There are so many opportunities in the World Cup,” LeVeaux said. “We expect that it will bring $1.5 to $2 billion of economic development to the region. Having Nina’s business brain on this as well, and intersecting that with Dan’s passion for soccer—it’s just been great to see them work together.”

The group stage of matches will begin on June 14, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. While the final team matchups will be revealed during the FIFA draw in early December, fans already know when and where the three host nations — USA, Mexico, and Canada — will play their early-round games.

General admission tickets are expected to go on sale this fall through FIFA.com. LeVeaux stressed the importance of purchasing only through official channels to avoid scams.

"There are a lot of rules in regards to those tickets being sold, so make sure you're going to FIFA.com to make sure you're getting real and accurate tickets,” she said.

Meanwhile, fans eager to secure seats now can explore hospitality packages, including two-match and four-match options, through Dallasfwc26.com.

Beyond the matches, LeVeaux emphasized the World Cup’s long-term impact on the region. Several legacy-focused initiatives are already underway, including sustainability efforts, community field development, and even human rights training for hospitality workers.

“On human rights, we'll be doing a lot of sessions where we are training hospitality staff across the region in regard to certain things to look at for human trafficking,” she said. “For sustainability, we’re starting with cleaning up parks. We’re doing a Lake Arlington cleanup on Friday,” she shared. “We’ll also have donor packages. We’re going to start building pitches and practice fields and bringing programs to areas that may not have them right now.”

They are also planning to have soccer equipment and cleat drives to help youth soccer in underrepresented areas.

A major volunteer effort will also roll out in the coming months, with official sign-ups for positions opening Aug. 11. Those who pre-register now via the committee’s website will be first in line.

“Every time I’m out somewhere, someone tells me that they volunteered in 1994 and it was an incredible experience,” LeVeaux said. “This is an opportunity for our North Texas folks to get involved.”