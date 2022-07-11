Corey Seager Named AL Player of the Week

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday, the MLB announced.

This is Seager's second time winning the award, his first while a member of the Rangers. He first won the award as a Dodger in 2019.

Seager is the first Ranger to capture player of the week honors since Adolis Garcia won in April 2021.

Seager batted .500 with four home runs and 9 RBIs last week, leading the AL in average, home runs and total bases (23). Seager ended the week with a home run in each game of the three-game set against Minnesota, matching the longest homer streak of his career.

Seager is batting .245 with 19 home runs and 45 RBI over 81 games in his first season with the Rangers, tied for 7th in the AL in home runs. He has hit the most home runs of any shortstop in the league this season.

Seager and the Rangers will play home series against the Athletics and Mariners this week before heading into the All-Star Break.