Corey Seager Makes All-Star Game as Replacement

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week's All-Star Game.

The Rangers said Seager was an injury replacement for Springer. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays' starting lineup for Thursday night's game against Kansas City.

The game, taking place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, will be a homecoming for Seager who was drafted by the Dodgers in 2012. Seager is now a three-time All-Star following selection in both 2016 and '17. Seager, in his first season as a Ranger, entered Thursday with a .245 average, 21 homers and 48 RBIs.

Seager has been hot as of late, winning American League Player of the Week last week and going on a five-game home run streak from July 8-13.

He signed a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers during the offseason that included a $100,000 bonus for All-Star selection.

Seager is the fourth addition to All-Star rosters after San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodon, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper.

Those three replaced Philadelphia's Bryce Harper and Houston's Yordan Alvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family