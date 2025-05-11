Texas Rangers

Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom lead the Rangers past the Tigers

The Texas Rangers beat Detroit 10-3 on Saturday night

By Dana Gauruder | The Associated Press

May 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48)) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Corey Seager had two solo home runs and an RBI double, Jacob deGrom struck out a season-high 10 in five-plus innings and the Texas Rangers beat Detroit 10-3 on Saturday night to end the Tigers' winning streak at five.

Seager's 19th career multi-homer game and second of the season came after he sat out two games to rest a hamstring injury. Joc Pederson supplied a two-run homer and Josh Smith and Evan Carter added solo shots and Adolis Garcia had two RBIs for the Rangers, who ended a three-game slide.

DeGrom (3-1) had six straight strikeouts in the first and second innings. He gave up two runs and five hits.

Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene homered for the Tigers.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty (1-5) allowed five runs on four hits — all homers — in three innings. The home run total was the most he's allowed in 161 career starts. Flaherty has been the losing pitcher in his last five starts.

Key moment

Smith and Seager set the tone for Texas' offensive outburst with solo homers in the first inning. Smith hit Flaherty's 2-2 slider over the right field wall. Seager powered a 3-1 fastball over the right-center field wall. The Rangers had only scored one run in their previous two games.

Key stat

The last time deGrom reached double digits in strikeouts was April 23, 2023, when he had 11 against Oakland.

Up next

Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 2.03 ERA) was set to face RHP Reese Olson (4-2, 3.03 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

Copyright The Associated Press

