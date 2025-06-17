Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 pick, arrives in Dallas for private visit with Mavericks

Unlike most draft prospects, Flagg did not schedule any visits or workouts with teams other than the Mavericks.

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago.
Cooper Flagg is headed to Dallas.

Not as an official member of the Mavericks, but the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft will meet with several team officials for a private visit on Tuesday.

Unlike most draft prospects, Flagg did not schedule any visits or workouts with teams other than the Mavericks. The fact that the Mavericks are the only team Flagg will meet with ahead of the draft is a strong indication the college basketball phenom will hear his name called first by commissioner Adam Silver on June 25.

It’s not a surprise Flagg’s draft cap will likely bear a Mavericks logo. Head coach Jason Kidd said several times this offseason the Mavericks are excited about “the kid from Duke,” and this visit is an opportunity for the two parties to learn more about each other.

