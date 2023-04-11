NHL

Connor Bedard's Junior Career Ends With Loss in WHL Playoffs

Bedard is widely expected to be the top pick in June's NHL Entry Draft

By Logan Reardon

Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

Connor Bedard's next stop is the NHL.

The consensus top prospect in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft finished up his junior career with a 4-1 loss in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs on Monday.

Bedard, who played for the Regina Pats, totaled 10 goals and 20 points in the seven-game series. On the season, he posted an absurd 71 goals and 143 points in just 57 regular season games.

The 17-year-old Canadian -- who turns 18 on July 17 -- will now shift his focus to the upcoming draft, which begins on June 28 in Nashville.

While Bedard is a near-lock to be selected first overall, it's still unclear what team will pick him. The 2022-23 NHL regular season ends on Friday, April 14, when the order for the NHL Draft Lottery will be set.

Through April 10, the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets have the fewest points with 56 -- though Columbus has played one fewer game than Chicago. The Anaheim Ducks (58 points) and San Jose Sharks (60 points) are also near the bottom of the league-wide standings.

The team with the fewest points will have an 18.5% chance to win the lottery, followed by 13.5% for second, 11.5% for third and 9.5% for fourth.

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is scheduled for May 8.

