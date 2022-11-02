Commanders Vs. Vikings Week 9: How to Watch, Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Vikings Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Don't look now, but this Sunday's matchup between the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings features two of the hottest teams currently in the NFC.

Washington, 4-4, is riding a three-game winning streak and coming off a thrilling victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke is 2-0 as a starter this season and playing some solid football in Carson Wentz's place. Heinicke will look to keep that momentum this week versus Minnesota, his former club.

Minnesota, 6-1, is currently on a five-game winning streak. And, what makes the Vikings' strong start to the season even more impressive is that the club's lone loss came at the hands of the undefeated Eagles.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Of course, Sunday's game will be headlined by Kirk Cousins' return to Washington -- the Vikings quarterback has not played at FedEx Field since he departed in 2018. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who coached in Washington from 2017-2019, also makes his first visit home since leaving.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

COMMANDERS vs. VIKINGS WEEK 9

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings

What: Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: 74 degrees, scattered showers

COMMANDERS vs. VIKINGS TV SCHEDULE:

12:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

1:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings (FOX)

4:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)