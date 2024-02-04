COMING UP: 2026 FIFA World Cup Final venue revealed

Live video will appear in the player above when the press conference begins. It is expected to start at 1 p.m. CT.

One U.S. city is about to celebrate big.

FIFA will soon reveal which city and venue will host the 2026 World Cup Final, a tournament that will be held across three countries.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are those three, with the former having the most hosting cities involved, as well as the final.

North Texas has already been picked as a host, and Sunday's announcement will bring more clarity as to how many matches will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, along with when they will be played, and which matches will be held here -- including the coveted final.

Even without hosting the final match, officials said the event could bring in a historic number of tourists to the Metroplex, and Fort Worth is hoping to catch some of them.