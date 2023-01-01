Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Foles rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to the locker room.
This was his second game as a starter this season after being promoted to the starting position in favor of veteran Matt Ryan.
With Ryan inactive, rookie Sam Ehlinger took over at the quarterback position.
The 24-year-old Ehlinger has two starts for the Colts this season, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 304 yards and one interception along with 14 rushes for 63 yards on the ground.
Thibodeaux, a rookie, was seen doing snow angels right next to an injured Foles, then made a “night-night” gesture on the way to the sideline.
Fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasure with Thibodeaux's celebration:
Prior to exiting from the game, Foles had completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 81 yards and a pick.
Foles later was ruled out for the rest of the game with an apparent injury to the ribs.