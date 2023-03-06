Colorado police investigating Ja Morant for Instagram Live video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Police in Colorado said on Monday they are investigating Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s actions after he posted an Instagram Live video early Saturday morning in which he appeared to show a gun.

The Glendale Police Department confirmed the video took place at a bar in Glendale. The enclave is surrounded by Denver, where Morant and the Grizzlies lost to the Nuggets Friday night.

Capt. Jamie Dillon said police did not receive any calls or complaints about Morant’s actions on Saturday, but police began looking into them after seeing Morant’s video spread across social media.

Colorado is an open-carry state, but both the state and the NBA have gun restrictions. Colorado does not allow the carrying of a firearm on federal property or the possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. It is unclear if Morant was under the influence of alcohol in the video, but other people shown in the video are drinking. The NBA does not permit players to possess a firearm while on team property or while traveling on team business.

The Grizzlies announced on Saturday that Morant would not be with the team for its two-game trip to Los Angeles. Morant later released a statement saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said on Sunday after the team’s defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers that there is no timetable for Morant’s return. The Grizzlies have another game in Los Angeles Tuesday night against the Lakers before they return to Memphis for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.