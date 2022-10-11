Colorado Avalanche Unveil 14-Karat White Gold 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Ring

Avalanche unveil 14-karat white gold 2022 Stanley Cup ring originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Colorado brought the chills with its 2022 Stanley Cup championship ring.

The Avalanche unveiled their new 14-karat white gold ring to honor their 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in June:

A piece of history.



Players, coaching staff and ownership received the ring during a private ceremony on Monday, according to the team.

Along with the white gold, the ring boasts a total of 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut genuine sapphires, two round genuine sapphires and 42 custom-cut genuine rubies to weigh 18.5 carats altogether.

Specifically, 72 of the diamonds on the right side of the ring represent the total amount of regular season and playoff wins the Avalanche achieved throughout the campaign, with six rubies symbolizing their Game 6 win that clinched their third ever Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The 19 diamonds that are set in the snow flowing to the puck on the logo total 0.22 karats, which is a nod to 22 years of ownership by Stan Kroenke, who also has majority stakes in the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, NBA’s Denver Nuggets and English Premier League’s Arsenal, among other franchises.

The interior of the ring features the team’s motto of “Find A Way”, with the “A” being Colorado’s logo. Right underneath it is every series result from the Avalanche’s 2022 run.

Now the Avalanche will turn to the 2022-23 season in hopes of defending their title. They will start the regular season on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at 9:30 p.m. ET.