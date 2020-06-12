Colonial Neighbors Provide Creative Charitable Ways to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge

For the Fort Worth community – and for people like the Goldman family – the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club is an annual tradition.

“We enjoy going out, I grew up here in Fort Worth and I’ve always enjoyed going to the tournament,” Marc Goldman said. “When we realized wow, we weren’t going to be able to enjoy it in the same way, that was difficult news.”

Difficult news that resulted in the Goldmans, who live right across the street from Colonial, taking action, by building a temporary elevated hospitality tent in their front yard for fans to buy tickets to watch the tournament – while staying at 50% capacity – resulting in the raising of at least $10,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tarrant County.

“I think it speaks volumes that people were ready to have a little sense of normalcy, and that people want to something bigger than themselves and to give back,” said Stacie Goldman. “This was just the perfect storm to bring people together, give back and watch the golfers.”

And even though it isn’t quite the same as being inside Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, with great views of the 15th hole, 10th fairway, and even TVs showing the event, it might be the next best thing.

“You have from what I understand three venues,” Marc said. “That’s it. So there are three roars out there on the course and we’re one of them.”

One of only three viewing venues just outside Colonial and sold out for the rest of the weekend. But don’t think the success of ticket sales is about to begin a new tradition for the Goldmans.

“I’d like to think this is a one-time thing,” said Marc. “I’d like to think next year and the years after we’ll be out there enjoying the tournament and allow them to do all the work for us to enjoy as opposed to us doing it on our front lawn.”