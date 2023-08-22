Collier and McBride combine for 50 points in Lynx's 91-86 win over the Wings

Napheesa Collier scored 29 points, Kayla McBride added 21 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 91-86 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota led 81-69 with 2:31 remaining after McBride made a free throw following a technical foul. But Dallas scored the next eight points to get back in it.

Collier made the first of two free throws with 22.1 seconds left and Dallas center Teaira McCowan was called for a lane violation on the second attempt. Collier converted her next try for an 87-83 lead.

Dallas star Arike Ogunbowale drained a contested 3-pointer in the corner to get within 87-86 with 19.6 seconds left. After a timeout, McBride made two free throws for a three-point lead and Ogunbowale missed from nearly the same spot as her last make. Collier secured it at the free-throw line.

Bridget Carleton added 14 points for Minnesota (16-17), which improved to 9-3 in games decided by less than six points.

Satou Sabally had 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals for Dallas (18-15). Ogunbowale added 20 points and seven assists and Natasha Howard scored 16.

Ogunbowale became the second-fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 career points, trailing only Washington's Elena Delle Donne.