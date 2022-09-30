Colleyville Heritage Panthers Find Inspiration in Junior Zak Clay

It is in the final Friday night under the lights in September for North Texas high school football teams, but it's not always about Xs and Os when teams take the field.

Football is a game of unity and inclusion, a sport that relies on teammates over individuals, and a test of toughness in the face of adversity.

"The resiliency of this team has been really impressive to watch," said Colleyville Heritage High School head coach Kirk Martin. "I'm just really proud of where we are as a football team, watching them grow."

And the growth shown by the Colleyville Heritage Panthers has come in a season with plenty of adversity on the field, but also, with a fellow student who, off the field, has given the team an example of courage through challenges.

"They look at me as a person," said Colleyville Heritage junior Zak Clay. "And I just like that about the team."

Zak is a junior at Colleyville Heritage who has cerebral palsy but is determined to be involved with the Panthers football team in every way possible.

"Since I was a little kid I've loved football," he said. "And I wish I could play it."

The Colleyville Heritage team and Coach Martin have provided the next best thing, including Zak in day-to-day operations on the sidelines, making sure he feels he belongs with the group and even giving him an unofficial title.

"I tell everybody he's my first assistant, and I tell him that too," said Martin. "That's the happiest kid in school and we can all learn from that. I love Zak and he is a really incredible young man."

Martin also has Zak address the team before most of the Panthers' games. He says it gives his students perspective about what a blessing it is to get to play the game of football.

Zak says he is loving the way the Panthers have looked leading up to the big rivalry game against the Grapevine Mustangs. He says feels like Colleyville Heritage is ready to bring home a win.