College Lineman, a Sachse Graduate, Collapses Suddenly, Dies at 21

Clark Yarbrough was from Rowlett and played for Sachse High School

Ouachita Baptist senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post.

The school did not provide more information on the cause of death.

Yarbrough, 21, had two tackles in Thursday's 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist.

He was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection last year who had 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Yarbrough was from Rowlett and played for Sachse High School.

Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

