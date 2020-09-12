College Football Teams Sell Fan Cutout Stand-Ins to Fill Stadiums This Fall

College teams are selling fan cutout stand-ins to fill stadiums during football season this fall.

Southern Methodist University, the University of Texas, and the University of Oklahoma are among the teams putting cardboard cutouts in the stands to make fans part of game days.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many fans from being able to attend football games due to social distancing practices and safety protocols.

Now, fans can use cutout stand-ins to secure their spot in the stadium and possibly see themselves on TV even if they cannot physically attend games.

Fans of the SMU Mustangs can purchase a "Stang Stand-In" cutout to be displayed in Gerald J. Ford Stadium this season.

Fans who purchase the "Pony Package" for $50 will receive one cardboard cutout and have their names placed in a weekly drawing for an SMU Athletics social media shout out.

For $75, fans can have their cutout placed in Row 1 at Ford Stadium, which increases their chances of seeing themselves on TV, SMU said.

Fans can have their cutout stand-in signed by Coach Sonny Dykes and placed in the first row of Ford Stadium when they purchase the "Blue Package" for $100.

Texas Longhorns fans can also go online and purchase a cutout stand-in for $50.

According to the University of Texas at Austin, fans can upload a photo of themselves, family members, or pets to show their Longhorns pride at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this season.

The cutouts will be produced and installed in partnership with Ricoh, Texas Athletics’ Official Provider of Workplace Technology, the University of Texas said.

Fans will have the opportunity to pick up their cutouts at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium at the end of the season.

Cutout stand-ins for Oklahoma Sooners fans can also be purchased for $50. The cutouts will be displayed in at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this fall.

According to the University of Oklahoma, the funds received from the sale of cutouts stand-ins will benefit the Sooner Relief Fund, which goes directly towards Oklahoma student-athletes.