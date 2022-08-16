Atlanta, Miami Picked to Once Again Host College Football Playoff National Championship Games

The 2025 National Championship is headed back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, making Atlanta the first city to host the title game twice.

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff (CFP), made the announcement Tuesday and added that the title game will also return to Miami in 2026.

Hancock said the CFP is excited to return to Atlanta after playing the championship game in 10 different communities in the first 10 years. The plan was successful and Hancock said the CFP was able to "[accomplish our goal of sharing this celebration of college football with the entire country."

Moving the playoff back to Atlanta has been described as a simple decision.

"One of our greatest title games took place in Atlanta in 2018, and the city could not have been a better host," said Hancock.

The state-of-the-art stadium, the walkable downtown with access to all activities and the great people of Atlanta made it easy picking this city as the first city to host its second title game.

The CFP played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2015 but has not yet made it back to North Texas.

Below is a list of the first 12 national championship games that have been played and those lined up through 2026.