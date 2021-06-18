College Football

College Football Playoff Committee to Move Forward With 12-Team Proposal

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

College football appears to be getting closer to expanding the playoffs. 

The College Football Playoff (CFP) management committee reviewed a working group's 12-team proposal on Friday and will continue to have discussions with "key constituent groups" ahead of the board of managers meeting next week.

The management committee will look for feedback from student-athletes, university presidents and chancellors, as well as athletic directors and coaches. 

CFP executive director Bill Hancock praised the proposal and emphasized the importance of including more parties before a decision is made. 

"Vetting with everyone on campus will be an important element," Hancock said in a statement. "The working group's proposal was the first step in a long process. It's important to reach out and listen to a wide variety of people involved in college football,"

According to Hancock, the potential expansion can't be implemented until at least the 2023 season.

