MLB Playoffs 2021

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts Lead Dodgers Late Rally

Atlanta Braves led 5-2 after seven-and-a-half frames Tuesday night but left Dodger Stadium with a Game 3 loss

By Steve Coulter

Mookie Betts

Facing a potential 3-0 deficit in the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning behind a three-run homer from Cody Bellinger and a game-winning double by Mookie Bets to edge the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Game 3.

The Dodgers batted around in a four-run eighth inning that saw Chris Taylor score off Betts’ double, which led to Los Angeles’ first win in the series.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Atlanta carries a 2-1 lead into Game 4 of the series Wednesday night.

The Dodgers are expected to start Julio Urias in that contest. The Braves have yet to name their starter.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Cowboys 3 hours ago

Newy: Damontae Kazee Has ‘Zero Excuse' for DWI Arrest

damontae kazee 5 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys Safety Arrested, Accused of Driving While Intoxicated

Game 4 of the NLCS is set to start at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS.

This article tagged under:

MLB Playoffs 2021Los Angeles Dodgers2021 MLB PostseasonMookie BettsNLCS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us