Cotton Bowl

Club América to Play C.F. Monterrey at Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nominate local heroes by March 24; winners will receive tickets, commemorative jersey

By Demetrius Harper

Cotton Bowl Stadium Logo
Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

Club América and current Copa MX Champion C.F. Monterrey will play Saturday, March 27 at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.

During the game local community heroes will be honored by "The Gracias Héroes."

At that time local essential workers that have done helpful work for their communities during the pandemic will be honored and will receive tickets, special seating and a commemorative jersey.

Nominations for local heroes will close on Wednesday, March 24.

Stadium capacity will be limited and tickets are still available to purchase here or on ticketon.com.

Additionally, two lucky fans will be able to get the best seats in the stadium: on the field in a Tundra Suite. Fans are encouraged to register online for a chance to win. Entries will be accepted until March 23. To register, click here.

There will be a Fiesta Futbolera presented by Toyota before the game outside of the stadium which will have live music, food, team mascots championship trophies and more starting at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Facemasks will be required as well as all the local COVID-19 safety protocols in the stadium and around the game to ensure safety of fans, players and staff.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Cotton Bowl Dallas Fair Park C.F. Monterrey club america
