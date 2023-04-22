Kawhi Leonard

Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard's Sister Sentenced to Life for Murder

Afaf Assad was found unconscious on the floor of the Pechanga Resort Casino bathroom

By Marsha Green

Kimesha Williams, who is the sister of Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Afaf Assad (an elderly woman) in 2019. 

The murder took place in the bathroom of the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif., after Assad was found unconscious with a cracked skull in the bathroom of the casino. 

Williams and Candace Townsel were accused of following Assad into the bathroom where they attacked her and stole her purse. The two were found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and elder abuse in February. 

“This has been a long, painful journey through the criminal court justice system,” Assad’s daughter, Mary Assad, said in a statement she read to the court. “I still can’t believe my mother was the victim of a violent crime … Part of me died in that hospital room with her.

“My father is without his wife and partner and is isolated and alone in a way we cannot begin to understand … We seek not vengeance but there needs to be a reckoning for their heinous act.”

In a statement that was read to the court by her attorney, Williams stated that she did not kill Assad.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” Williams wrote, addressing Mary Assad. “I have been praying for you and your family every day. I am not responsible for the death of Mrs. Assad. Although the courts have found me guilty of the charges, we all know the truth, and that there is one judge, and that is God, and that he knows the truth.”

Townsel did not make a statement.
A relative of Leonard's confirmed that Williams is Leonard's sister, according to ESPN.

