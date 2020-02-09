Cliff Harris Selects Charlie Waters for Enshrinement Ceremony Introduction

When Dallas Cowboys legend Cliff Harris is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this coming summer, he will have a dear friend nearby.

Harris telling NBC 5 Sports, exclusively, that he asked former teammate Charlie Waters to be the presenter for his introduction in Canton, Ohio and Waters has accepted the special invitation.

Harris, an undrafted free agent out of Ouachita Baptist University, and Waters, a 3rd Round draft pick from Clemson, joined the Dallas Cowboys in 1970 and quickly formed one of the fiercest defensive secondaries in the National Football League.

The duo also formed a friendship that has last decades, well past when their playing days ended.

But that's not to say Harris and Waters weren't competitive with each other when they suited up for the Cowboys.

There will be plenty of entertaining stories re-lived when Charlie Waters introduces @CliffHarris43 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in early August. This is one of my favorites. 🤣 @NBCDFWSports #DallasCowboys @Ouachita pic.twitter.com/HRjgXc0x1k — Paul Jones (@PaulJonesNBC5) February 9, 2020

The enshrinement ceremony for the Centennial Class of 2020 will take place between Sept. 16 -19.