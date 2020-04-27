Cleburne Proud of Hometown Cowboys’ Draft Pick

The 2020 NFL Draft was everything Reggie Robinson II imagined it would be, and more.

The cornerback from Tulsa was selected by the team that plays its home games less than an hour from his hometown.

“Everybody was glued to the draft and watching it and it was just really neat to see that,” Robinson's high school coach Jason Payne said.

Before the Dallas Cowboys came calling, Robinson's potential was unlocked at Cleburne High School. His former defensive coordinator said he has fond memories of those early playing days.

"Teams knew that it was hard to get a pass completed on his side, but he really blossomed in college and a tribute to that staff,” said Payne said.

Payne is referring to the coaching staff at the University of Tulsa, which is equally proud of Robinson's accomplishment and impressive skill set.

“He’s extremely long and he can really run," Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery said. "One of the things that really attracted us to him coming out of high school was that. I mean you go back and look at his high school track times and the dude could fly.”

And that will definitely "fly" in the NFL.

“I think it’s a dream come true for him and his family and (the Cowboys) got a great young man coming their way," Montgomery said.

Robinson is the first player from Cleburne to be selected in the NFL Draft since 1976.

“It gives the community a good image," Payne said. "You know Reggie he’s a great role model in the community and to have him break that drought, it’s just incredible.”

And that's a big reason football fans in Cleburne will now be watching America's Team even closer than before.