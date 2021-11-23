Cincinnati First Group of 5 Team to Make Top 4 of College Football Playoff Rankings

Cincinnati first Group of 5 team to make top 4 of CFP rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It took eight years, but for the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff, a non-Power 5 team is in the top four of the selection committee's rankings.

Cincinnati moved into the top four of the new rankings released Tuesday night, as they sit at No. 4 behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Alabama. The Bearcats play in the AAC, a Group of 5 conference.

The Bearcats own a perfect 11-0 record this season. Most recently, Cincinnati smacked SMU 48-14 at home to remain undefeated. They jumped Oregon in the rankings, who previously sat at No. 3, but got crushed by Utah 38-7 last Saturday to drop to 9-2 on the season. The loss dropped Oregon not just out of the top-four, but out of the top-10 entirely.

Georgia remain as the top team in the nation, coming off a 56-7 victory over Charleston Southern to remain undefeated as well at 11-0. Ohio State, previously at No. 4, leapfrogged Alabama into the No. 2 spot. The Buckeyes earned a convincing win over then-No. 7 Michigan State 56-7 thanks to a standout performance from QB C.J. Stroud.

The Crimson Tide battled with Arkansas, who was ranked No. 21 at the time, and came away with a close 42-35 victory, but the performance dropped them down a spot.

Michigan moved up to the No. 5 spot from No. 6 last week and Notre Dame entered the picture at No. 6, after previously being ranked at No. 8.

Here are the full rankings for the college football playoff.

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Michigan (10-1)

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Baylor (9-2)

9. Ole Miss (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (8-3)

15. Texas A&M (8-3)

16. Iowa (9-2)

17. Pittsburgh (9-2)

18. Wake Forest (9-2)

19. Utah (8-3)

20. NC State (8-3)

21. San Diego State (10-1)

22. UTSA (11-0)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Houston (10-1)

25. Arkansas (7-4)