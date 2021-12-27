Christian Wood's errant pass hits fan in head during Rockets-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood committed a viral turnover against the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night.

In the final 10 seconds of the first half, Wood corralled a defensive rebound and then threw a cross-court pass intended for teammate Josh Christopher.

But Wood's two-handed, overhead pass sailed well over Christopher's head and hit an unsuspecting fan who was walking behind the courtside seats at Spectrum Center.

Christian Wood nailed a fan with an errant pass 😅 pic.twitter.com/Au16h722bF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2021

Thankfully, the fan seemed to be OK after being hit in the head.

(she's okay! 👍) pic.twitter.com/7siwmIlrKV — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 28, 2021

The Hornets went on to beat the Rockets by a score of 123-99.