Chris Tierney Scores Twice, Senators Beat Stars

Stars defenseman John Klingberg missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury

Chris Tierney #71 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first of two second period power-play goals against the Dallas Stars at Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 17, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Chris Tierney scored on two second-period power plays and Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves in the Ottawa Senators' 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa and Connor Brown had three assists to reach 100 for his career. Gustavsson played his first regular-season NHL game since May 12.

The Senators improved to 2-1-0, rebounding from a 3-1 loss at Toronto on Saturday night in the second game of an opening home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs.

Michael Raffl and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas. Anton Khudobin made 24 saves. He lost to Ottawa for the first time in his career after opening 8-0-2 against the Senators.

Tierney gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead when Shane Pinto's shot deflected off his chest at 9:20 of the second. With a minute remaining in the period, Tierney took a pass from Zach Sanford and pushed the puck toward the net to beat Khudobin.

Pavelski scored for Dallas with 5:43 left in the third.

Raffl opened the scoring at 4:34 of the first on Dallas' first shot. Fifty seconds later, Paul tucked a backhander under the crossbar to tie it.

NOTES: Senators forward Brady Tkachuk is expected to make his season debut Thursday night against San Jose. He agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract Thursday. … Stars defenseman John Klingberg missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT
Stars: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

