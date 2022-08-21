Choctaw Stadium Announces Slate of High School Football Games

It's time for High School football again! Choctaw Stadium has announced the football schedule for the season.

Arlington ISD is scheduled to play 13 regular season football games and will kick off their 2022 season Thursday, August 25 with a matchup between Arlington Martin and Lake Travis. The contest will be the opening game of the Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff.

The seven-game slate features 28 players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Junior 300. The Arlington Martin and Lake Travis game will be broadcast live on ESPNU. The full release from ESPN.

Tickets for the Arlington ISD high school games will be $4 for students and $6 for adults if purchased in advance. Tickets at the gate will be $8. Online tickets will be available the Sunday prior to the game date at AISD through ticketspicket.com.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

About Choctaw Stadium:

Choctaw Stadium has hosted over 75 colleges and Texas UIL high school football games since 2020, including over 35 UIL playoff games. The facility will also host the Arlington Football Showdown between Southern University and Texas Southern University on September 17.

The Ram Truck brand will serve as the official partner for all high school football games played at Choctaw Stadium. Ram Truck, who has also served as a proud partner of the Texas Live! since 2020, will have on-site activations at select games throughout the season.

Parking for games at Choctaw Stadium will be available in Toyota Lot D, Avalon Lot E, Sequoia Lot L, Sienna Lot M, and Highlander Lot N. Parking lots will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff with the Choctaw Stadium gates opening one hour prior to kickoff.

Choctaw Stadium High School Football Presented by RAM Schedule:

Thursday, August 25 : Martin vs Lake Travis 7:00 p.m.

: Martin vs Lake Travis 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September : 1 Sam Houston vs Timberview 7:00 p.m.

: 1 Sam Houston vs Timberview 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 2 : Arlington vs North Crowley 7:00 p.m.

: Arlington vs North Crowley 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8 : Seguin vs Aubrey 7:00 p.m.

: Seguin vs Aubrey 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 9 : Martin vs Allen 7:00 p.m.

: Martin vs Allen 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 : Arlington vs Mesquite Horn 7:00 p.m.

: Arlington vs Mesquite Horn 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 : Martin vs SGP 7:00 p.m.

: Martin vs SGP 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 7: Arlington vs Bowie 7:00 p.m.

Arlington vs Bowie 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 14 : Martin vs Sam Houston 7:00 p.m.

: Martin vs Sam Houston 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 21 : Arlington vs Lamar 7:00 p.m.

: Arlington vs Lamar 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28 : Martin vs Arlington 7:00 p.m.

: Martin vs Arlington 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3 : Arlington vs Sam Houston 7:00 p.m.

: Arlington vs Sam Houston 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 4: Seguin vs Burleson 7:00 p.m.

Please note that dates and times are subject to change. Regular season play concludes on Friday, November 4.

For more information on football games held at Choctaw Stadium, visit Choctaw Stadium or call (817) 533-1833.