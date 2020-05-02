Cowboys

Chiefs Sign Former Cowboys Defensive End Taco Charlton

The Cowboys waived Charlton two weeks into the 2019 season

By The Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes around the edge during the game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on September 16, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes around the edge during the game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on September 16, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

The 25-year-old Charlton was the 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft. He made seven starts for the Cowboys before sustaining a shoulder injury, and he was waived just two weeks into last season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he made five starts and appeared in 10 games, but he was a healthy scratch the last four games of the regular season.

The Dolphins waived him Thursday and the Chiefs were able to sign him when he cleared waivers Friday.

Charlton will compete for playing time within a rotation that includes starting defensive ends Frank Clark and Alex Okafor, backups Tanoh Kpassagnon and Breeland Speaks, and fifth-round draft pick Mike Danna.

