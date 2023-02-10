Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Once Considered Going to Law School

Mahomes' agent shared the news with NBC Sports at Radio Row

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Patrick Mahomes once considered going to law school originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Somewhere in an alternate universe, Patrick Mahomes is suiting up for a completely different field.

Speaking to NBC Sports at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Leigh Steinberg, Mahomes’ agent, revealed the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had aspirations for a career that was not American football.

“Patrick had aspirations to be a lawyer,” Steinberg said. “And had he not gone ahead and played professional football, I think he would’ve gone to law school. 

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“It didn’t happen obviously because he entered a career that takes all that practice and time, but it wouldn’t be beyond question that he end up going to law school later.”

Would Mahomes make a good lawyer? Steinberg gave his case.

“He’s got high intelligence…his preparation and focus would be top, top flight. And he’s meticulous about preparation and study. He’s got a killer memory, and there you go.”

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

OLYMPICS 46 mins ago

Zelenskyy to Address Summit on Russian Olympic Involvement

Super Bowl Jan 31

Here's Where You Can Watch Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs must certainly be relieved Mahomes opted not to pursue that passion, as he led them to victory in Super Bowl LIV in 2019 and is looking to do so again in 2023 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patrick MahomesKansas City ChiefsSuper Bowl 57
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us