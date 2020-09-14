Chiefs' Mahomes Is No Stranger to Success in Pro Sports

Count former Texas Rangers pitcher Patrick Mahomes among those who know how to hit a tee shot.

“When I was playing baseball, the starting pitchers and sometimes the relievers would go out and play and we played almost every day here with the Rangers," Mahomes said.

Success in sports is nothing new for the 11-year major league veteran who began his career with the Minnesota Twins. Minneapolis is also where his son, who’s also named Patrick, was introduced to what life is like in the pros.

“(Patrick) grew up at the ballpark and he’s been around a lot of superstar athletes. I mean he was around A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez). He was around (Rafael) Palmeiro, Pudge (Rodriguez), you know guys like that,” Mahomes said.

But now the younger Mahomes is around professional football players and at just 24 years of age, he’s a superstar for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Surreal. You know I thought Patrick would be a pretty good football player you know once he learned the system and everything but for him to pick it up so quick and have the success that he’s had you know already winning the MVP and now Super Bowl you know you don’t expect stuff like that to happen that quick but I’m just glad that it did,” the elder Mahomes said.

And with that success comes celebrity endorsements like one for State Farm Insurance Company.

But dear old dad is always ready to keep his son humble and focused.

His advice: “Don’t get comfortable you know you got to keep playing the game, keep playing hard, go out and work, grind every day and try to win every single day that you go out there. Try to get yourself better every single day.”

Because there’s always a new day on deck.