Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar is in critical condition at a local hospital after collapsing during Friday’s game against the Houston Astros.

Farquhar, who pitched the sixth inning of the game, suffered a brain hemorrhage during the contest and was rushed to a local hospital.

Later testing revealed a ruptured aneurysm that caused his brain to bleed, the White Sox said in a statement.

"The White Sox will provide additional updates on Farquhar's health over the coming days as appropriate, but the club also asks that you respect the privacy of the Farquhar family at this time," the team said.

The Sox also asked for fans to offer their positive thoughts and prayers as Farquhar is treated.

He is currently in critical, but stable, condition at RUSH Hospital, the White Sox said. No further information on his condition was made available.