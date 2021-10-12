Chicago White Sox

Chicago Fan Uses Prosthetic Leg to Catch Baseball Tossed Into Stands at White Sox Game

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch

Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A Chicago baseball fan snagged a ball tossed into the stands with the help of her friend's prosthetic leg during a recent White Sox home game.

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch, which was captured on video and has gone viral. They had been waving the prosthesis to get someone from the bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field to notice, Frendreis told Chicago television station WGN.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Jon Gruden 5 hours ago

Newy: Homophobic, Misogynistic Emails Revealed Jon Gruden's True Character

College Football 7 hours ago

Texas Defense Needs Quick Fix Ahead of No. 12 Oklahoma State

"It started out as a joke to see if we could get the attention of anyone in the bullpen," she said. "We had the leg up in the air for a couple of minutes."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Major League Baseball is ending its relationship with Topps, its trading card partner since 1952.

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us