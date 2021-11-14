Chase Young Ruled Out Vs. Tampa Bay, Feared to Have Torn ACL

Chase Young ruled out vs. Tampa Bay after suffering knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Washington’s surprising and fun start against the Bucs on Sunday took on a completely new mood when Chase Young went down with an injury in the second quarter.

Young was quickly ruled out with a knee injury a few minutes later by the team:

Injury update: Chase Young has a knee injury and is OUT — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021

Young came off of the right side of the defensive line and was looking to sack Tom Brady when he suddenly fell to the FedEx Field grass in pain. The second-year defender then proceeded to writhe on the ground until medical staff arrived to tend to him.

From there, the cart was called for, yet Young seemed to turn it down. Instead, Brandon Scherff helped No. 99 to his feet, and Young was assisted to the locker room by medical personnel.

The home crowd, which had been extremely energetic throughout the first half thanks to Washington’s effort versus Tampa Bay, was awfully quiet as the entire scene unfolded:

Bad scene unfolding in Washington. Chase Young down with trainers tending to right leg. Cart is out pic.twitter.com/ZBaZwfDKgg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 14, 2021

Shortly after, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay learned Young suffered an ACL injury. More details will be known later Sunday or Monday, but it's certainly an ominous initial report.

Been told ACL injury for Chase Young. Won’t know for sure until tomorrow but feeling is it’s significant and he’s done for the season — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 14, 2021

Up until Sunday, Young’s 2021 season was a disappointment. After this sad sequence, though, the question will be whether he suits up again this year at all.