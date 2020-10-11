UNT

Charlotte Has 599 Yards of Offense in 49-21 Win Over North Texas

Charlotte finished with 599 yards of offense, its best as a member of Conference USA

By Associated Press

UNT eagle statue
Paul Jones, NBC 5 Sports

Chris Reynolds accounted for three touchdowns and Charlotte rolled to a 49-21 victory over North Texas on Saturday night.

Reynolds was 15-of-22 passing for 290 yards with two touchdown passes. He also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dom Shoffner for the game's first score.

Aaron McAllister ran for 140 yards and a 66-yard touchdown for Charlotte (1-2, 1-1). He also caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Reynolds. Tre Harbison III, Calvin Camp and Chavon McEachern also ran for scores.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Lewisville 14 hours ago

9-Year-Old Back on Football Field One Month After Injury Suffered in Car Crash

Charlotte finished with 599 yards of offense, its best as a member of Conference USA.

Austin Aune was 23-of-43 passing for 382 yards with three touchdown passes to lead North Texas (1-3, 0-2). Jaelon Darden had 13 catches for 244 yards and three touchdowns, his fourth career game with three TD catches.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UNT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us