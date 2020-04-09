Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Still Scheduled to Be PGA’s Next Tournament

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth was first played in 1946 and is the PGA Tour’s longest-running event played at the same site.

“The plaid, the trophy, the Wall of Champions, there are a lot of historical events on the PGA Tour, but to me, there’s nothing like Colonial,” said Charles Schwab Challenge tournament director Michael Tothe.

And, as of now, even with the coronavirus pandemic causing the cancellation or postponement of nine different PGA Tour events, the May 21 Charles Schwab Challenge is still on – and is potentially the next PGA tournament to be played.

“If we can get that curve under control and get on the back end of this and we’re the first sort of springboard in getting back into sports, the way we love sports here in North Texas, I think it would be amazing,” said Tothe.

Potentially amazing for sports fans, still with plenty of challenges ahead, but with the team at Colonial ready to do what it can to play golf at the end of May – and crown a champion with a plaid jacket to continue the streak as the longest running PGA tour event at the same site.

“If the Tour tells us May 1, we’ll be ready,” Tothe said. “If they tell us May 10, we’ll be ready. It’ll just be a little different Colonial than you might normally see. But it’s going to be a lot of fun when we do if we have that opportunity.”