Chiefs Will Host Chargers in Week 2 for Thursday Night Football

The 2022 NFL regular season is already off with a bang.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup. This will be the first Thursday night game in the Amazon Prime package that’s being rolled out this season.

This is bound to be a prime time matchup between two of the top young quarterbacks in the league -- Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Justin Herbert for the Chargers.

The divisional rivals met twice in the 2021 regular season, splitting the series, with each team winning on the road. Herbert and the Chargers will be looking to repeat the win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The full 32-team schedule is set to be released May 12.