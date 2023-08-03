Cerrillo, FC Dallas' 24th homegrown player set for LA Galaxy move after 8 years with FC Dallas

FC Dallas has traded homegrown midfielder Edwin Cerrillo to the Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

FC Dallas signed Edwin Cerrillo as the club's 24th homegrown player on February 14, 2019.

FC Dallas received $200,000 in 2023 GAM and can receive up to $400,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Additionally, FC Dallas will receive a percentage of a future transfer fee if Cerrillo is moved outside of MLS or within the league. The trade was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.

"Edwin Cerrillo has been an integral part of our club, developing through the FC Dallas academy ranks, progressing to North Texas SC, and making numerous appearances for the FC Dallas," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said.

"Throughout Edwin's journey with us, he has displayed dedication and commitment to our club's values, and we appreciate his contributions on and off the field."

Cerrillo, 22, has played in 87 matches for FC Dallas.

In 2023, Cerrillo started in 15 games for FC Dallas. Cerrillo made his FC Dallas MLS debut on March 9 after subbing on in the 79th minute of the 2-0 win against LA Galaxy. Cerrillo is sixth among all FC Dallas homegrown players with the most appearances (86).

Cerrillo was called up to the United States U-20 National Team for the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland. Cerrillo was also part of the Olympic Qualifying process with the U-23 United States.