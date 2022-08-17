Bill Russell

Celtics Reveal Plans to Honor Bill Russell During 2022-23 NBA Season

The team will unveil a tribute City Edition uniform in its season opener against the Sixers

By Justin Leger

How Celtics will honor Bill Russell during 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday announced their plans to honor the legendary Bill Russell, who passed away on July 31 at age 88, during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The first of two Bill Russell tribute games will take place on Opening Night when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Celtics, the night will consist of "a series of special activities" and the unveiling of a Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 “City Edition” uniform.

The Celtics will wear the Bill Russell "City Edition" uniform 12 times during the 2022-23 campaign (six at home and six on the road). The second Russell tribute game is scheduled for Feb. 12, Russell's birthday, when the Memphis Grizzlies visit TD Garden.

Last week, the NBA and NBA Players Association announced they will retire Russell's No. 6 jersey across the league, making the Celtics great the first NBA player ever to have his jersey retired by every team. NBA players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys, and every NBA court will include a clover-shaped logo with Russell's No. 6.

