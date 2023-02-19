NBA

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Wins MVP at 2023 NBA All-Star Game With 55-Point Showing

The performance also marked the most points ever scored by a player in the event

By Sanjesh Singh

Jayson Tatum may have had Michael Jordan’s secret stuff. 

The Boston Celtics forward debuted his new signature shoe with Jordan Brand in Sunday’s 2023 NBA All-Star Game and absolutely showed out.

Tatum, drafted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, led a scoring barrage that mounted in the second half as Team Giannis cruised to victory over Team LeBron 184-175, putting the first dent in LeBron James’ previous 5-0 record as an All-Star captain. Antetokounmpo played less than a minute due to a wrist injury coming into the game, but he made a basket prior to exiting.

The 24-year-old put up 55 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on 22-for-31 shooting overall with a 10-for-18 clip from 3-point range, making it the most ever in the annual event. He scored an All-Star record 27 points in the third quarter alone. Anthony Davis held the previous record after scoring 52 in 2017.

However, Tatum wasn’t the only All-Star who generated headlines with stunning shotmaking. Team Giannis teammates Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lilllard also dominated, with the former pouring in 40 as a starter and the latter dropping 26 off the bench, including the game-winner.

LeBron didn’t play in the second half after being ruled out with a hand injury, but three players chipped in with over 30 points apiece for his side: Jaylen Brown (35), Joel Embiid (32) and Kyrie Irving (32). 

