Dallas Mavericks

Tatum, White help Celtics pull away to beat Mavericks 122-107 in first meeting since NBA Finals

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) and Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) jump for the tip-off starting the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
AP Photo/LM Otero

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Derrick White added 23, including Boston’s first 11 of the third quarter, and the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 122-107 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams since the NBA Finals.

Jaylen Brown added 22 points as the defending champions bounced back from a 21-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, their most lopsided defeat this season.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The Celtics shrugged off an early 16-6 deficit and led by as many as 25 points in the third period. White scored 16 in the period.

Kyrie Irving scored 22 points, Quentin Grimes added 20 off the bench and Daniel Gafford had 19 points and matched a season high with 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who are 5-11 since superstar Luka Doncic was sidelined with a calf strain on Christmas Day,

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The teams will complete their two-game season series Feb. 6 at Boston.

Takeaways

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points in his first game back in Dallas following the Feb. 10, 2022, trade that sent him from the Mavericks to Washington. Porzingis sat out his four previous visits, including Games 3 and 4 of last year’s finals, with injuries.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Stars 1 hour ago

DeSmith stops 33 shots in his 2nd shutout of the season as Stars top Blues Saturday

Tennis 17 hours ago

Madison Keys beats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to claim Aussie Open crown

Mavericks: Down to two centers, backup Maxi Kleber fractured his right foot and left the game late in the third quarter. Kleber will be re-evaluated next week.

Key moment

With Dallas trailing by 21 points in the final minute of the third quarter, the home fans had to fend off the first of multiple “Let’s go Celtics! Let's go Celtics!" chants.

Key stat

The Celtics, NBA leaders in 3-pointers made (17.8) and attempted (48.9) per game, went 2 of 8 in the first period but finished 20 of 52.

Up next

Both teams will be home Monday, the Celtics against Houston and the Mavericks vs. Washington.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas MavericksNBA
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us