Celebrity Sightings at 2022 US Open Women's Singles Championships

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur attracted quite the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

The 2022 U.S. Open women’s singles championships began and ended with dominance from Poland’s Swiatek, who clinched the title after two straight sets. This was her very first U.S. Open singles title and third Grand Slam singles title.

Notable personalities came out to see these two athletes compete for the 2022 title, including American actress and model Brooke Shields.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Well this was a new side of Chandler Bing. “Friends” star Matthew Perry seemed to find the match quite interesting – just look at him!

We love when our Friends come to the #USOpen@MatthewPerry 👋 pic.twitter.com/7RK70Pco0R — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

And of course we had athletes cheering on other athletes. Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard was in attendance and enjoying the championship match.

Kawhi Leonard in attendance to watch the #USOpen women’s final. pic.twitter.com/AoMcDWuezq — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) September 10, 2022

DNCE lead singer Joe Jonas was spotted clapping with a huge smile on his face.