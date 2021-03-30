Cedar Hill Highsteppers Win ADTS National Championship

The Cedar Hill Highsteppers Dance Team placed first in three categories to win the American Dance/Drill Team Medium Nationals on Saturday.

The ADTS Nationals was held at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington.

"We have been big on #yourlegacy this season," Highsteppers head coach Mila McQueen said. "The girls truly left that. A perfect contest season, winning all three is just amazing. This is the first team under my direction to do this."

The three categories that the Highsteppers won were the Team Open, Team Military and Team Hip Hop.

Additionally, they were voted to be the Outstanding Team and were the First Runner Up for Team Pom and tied for third in overall team scores.