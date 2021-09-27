Carthage Stays Atop Texas 4A D-I After Winning 1-2 Showdown

Carthage remains No. 1 in Texas Football's Class 4A Division II high school football rankings after beating Gilmer 28-7 in a 1-2 showdown.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record), Week 5, Prev rank

1. Austin Westlake (4-0), W: Austin Del Valle, 63-6, 1

2. Katy (5-0), W: Katy Seven Lakes, 45-3, 2

3. Southlake Carroll (5-0), W: Trophy Club Nelson, 68-7, 3

4. Denton Guyer (5-0), W: McKinney, 44-26, 4

5. Duncanville (3-1), W: Waco Midway, 76-0, 5

6. Humble Atascocita (4-1), W: Humble, 52-0, 6

7. Katy Tompkins (5-0), W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 32-28, 7

8. Rockwall Heath (4-1), W: Rockwall, 79-71 (OT), 8

9. Spring Westfield (4-0), W: Aldine Davis, 56-0, 9

10. Galena Park North Shore (4-1), W: Beaumont West Brook, 44-7, 10

11. Spring (4-0), W: Spring Dekaney, 56-7, 11

12. Lake Travis (3-1), Idle, 13

13. Allen (3-1), Idle, 14

14. SA Northside Brennan (4-0), Idle, 15

15. Rockwall (3-2), L: Rockwall Heath, 79-71 (OT), 12

16. Arlington Martin (3-2), W: Arlington, 65-17, 16

17. Euless Trinity (4-1), W: Hurst Bell, 48-0, 17

18. Cibolo Steele (5-0), W: SA Northside Wagner, 28-21, 18

19. Cypress Bridgeland (4-0), W: Langham Creek, 48-16, 19

20. Midland Legacy (2-1), Idle, 21

21. Lewisville (4-0), W: Plano West, 64-28, 22

22. Cypress Park (4-0), Idle, 23

23. Austin Vandegrift (4-0), Idle, 24

24. Houston King (5-0), W: Humble Kingwood, 55-6, 25

25. Comal Smithson Valley (5-0), W: New Braunfels, 41-24, NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

1. Denton Ryan (4-1), W: Frisco Wakeland, 27-3, 1

2. College Station (5-0), W: New Caney, 35-6, 2

3. Dallas Highland Park (3-1), Idle, 3

4. Longview (4-1), W: West Mesquite, 56-28, 6

5. CC Veterans Memorial (5-0), W: Gregory-Portland, 28-21, 5

6. Colleyville Heritage (3-1), W: NRH Richland, 45-29, 7

7. Amarillo Tascosa (4-1), W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 47-6, 9

8. Frisco Lone Star (3-1), Idle, 8

9. Katy Paetow (4-0), Idle, 10

10. Fort Bend Hightower (3-1), W: Manvel, 16-12, NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

1. Aledo (5-0) W: Everman, 51-7, 1

2. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0), W: Houston Waltrip, 59-0, 2

3. Lucas Lovejoy (4-0), Idle, 3

4. Ennis (5-0), W: Sulphur Springs, 47-14, 4

5. Lubbock Cooper (4-1), W: EP Hanks, 55-10, 5

6. Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-1), W: FW Southwest, 55-0, 7

7. Nederland (4-0), W: Port Neches-Groves, 38-28, 10

8. WF Rider (5-0), W: Hobbs (NM), 33-13, 9

9. Texarkana Texas (3-0), W: Mount Pleasant, 44-13, NR

10. SA Alamo Heights (5-0), W: Wimberley, 7-0, NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

1. Argyle (4-0), Idle, 1

2. CC Calallen (4-0), W: Kerrville Tivy, 21-0 2

3. Austin LBJ (5-0), W: SA Cornerstone, 41-26, 3

4. Tyler Chapel Hill (5-0), W: Athens, 57-21, 4

5. Stephenville (5-0), W: Waco Connally, 44-12, 5

6. El Campo (4-1), W: Boerne Champion, 55-10, 6

7. Waco La Vega (3-2), W: CC Miller, 48-13, 7

8. Melissa (3-2), W: Paris, 47-10, NR

9. Huffman Hargrave (5-0), W: La Marque, 31-7, NR

10. Kilgore (4-1), W: Palestine, 35-6, NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

1. Carthage (3-0), W: Gilmer, 28-7, 1

2. Gilmer (4-1), L: Carthage, 28-7, 2

3. Celina (4-1), W: Nike Dallas FC, 51-14, 3

4. West Orange-Stark (3-1), W: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-8, 4

5. China Spring (5-0), W: Mexia, 56-7, 5

6. Bellville (5-0), W: West Columbia, 56-6, 6

7. Van (5-0), W: Center, 52-35, 7

8. Geronimo Navarro (4-1), W: Giddings, 27-18, 8

9. Cuero (4-1) W: Somserset, 41-13, 9

10. Sinton (3-1), W: CC West Oso, 59-0, NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

1. Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0), W: Snyder, 22-15, 1

2. Brock (4-0), W: Bowie, 68-6, 2

3. Hallettsville (4-1), W: Schulenburg, 40-7, 4

4. Vanderbilt Industrial (4-1), W: Mathis, 17-14, 5

5. Yoakum (4-1), W: Navasota, 28-20, 6

6. Mount Vernon (4-0), W: Emory Rains, 56-21, 7

7. West (5-0), W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 56-15, 8

8. Grandview (4-1), W: Maypearl, 49-0, 10

9. Tatum (4-1), L: Gladewater, 29-28, 3

10. Lorena (3-2), W: Little River Academy, 34-17, NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

1. Franklin (5-0), W: Lexington, 49-12, 1

2. Gunter (5-0), W: Whitewright, 56-0, 2

3. Childress (4-0), W: Spearman, 42-16, 3

4. Holliday (5-0), W: Breckenridge, 34-12, 4

5. New London West Rusk (5-0), W: Troup, 58-20, 7

6. Newton (3-1), W: Kountze, 44-3, 5

7. Waskom (4-1), W: Ore City, 70-6, 6

8. Canadian (3-1), Idle, 8

9. Abernathy (5-0), W: Littlefield, 35-20, 9

10. Idalou (5-0), W: New Deal, 28-14, 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

1. Refugio (5-0), W: Crystal City, 57-0, 1

2. Shiner (5-0), W: Burton, 43-0, 2

3. Timpson (3-0), Idle, 3

4. Crawford (4-0), Idle, 4

5. Cisco (4-1), W: Comanche, 41-14, 5

6. Hawley (5-0), W: Bangs, 54-0, 7

7. New Deal (4-1), L: Idalou, 28-14, 6

8. Mason (4-1), W: Junction, 42-0, 8

9. Beckville (5-0), W: Price Carlisle, 50-27, 9

10. Forsan (5-0), W: Big Lake Reagan County, 43-0, 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

1. Mart (5-0), W: Italy, 40-7, 1

2. Windthorst (5-0), W: WF City View, 34-0, 2

3. Muenster (5-0), W: Valley View, 61-0, 3

4. Albany (4-0), W: Anson, 48-2, 4

5. Wellington (2-2), W: Jacksboro, 44-12, 5

6. Stratford (4-1), W: Panhandle, 34-14, 6

7. Falls City (3-1), Idle, 7

8. Eldorado (4-0), W: Sonora, 48-26, 8

9. Vega (4-1), W: Bovina , 62-13, 10

10. Chilton (4-0), W: Kerens, 54-2, NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. May (5-0), W: Blum, 77-14, 1

2. Sterling City (4-1), W: Happy, 58-8, 3

3. Jonesboro (5-0), W: Saint Jo, 64-50, 4

4. Water Valley (5-0), W: Gail Borden County, 62-22, 5

5. Abbott (5-0), W: Keene, 59-8, 6

6. Rankin (4-1), L: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 49-45, 2

7. Springlake-Earth (4-1), W: White Deer, 47-0, 7

8. Garden City (3-2), W: Van Horn, 83-38, NR

9. Lometa (4-0), W: Rochelle, 69-20, NR

10. Ira (3-1), W: Roscoe Highland, 86-46, NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

1. Matador Motley County (5-0), W: Kress, 60-8, 1

2. Strawn (5-0), W: Westbrook, 68-52, 2

3. Richland Springs (3-1), W: FW Covenant Classical, 119-112, 3

4. Calvert (1-0), Idle, 4

5. Balmorhea (3-1), Idle, 5

6. Follett (5-0), W: Paducah, 38-29, 6

7. Lamesa Klondike (5-0), W: Imperial Buena Vista, 83-38, 7

8. Jayton (5-0), W: Petersburg, 74-34, 8

9. Anton (4-0), W: Whiteface, 83-37, 9

10. Throckmorton (5-0), W: Perrin-Whitt, 78-41, 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

1. Austin Regents (4-0), W: Austin St. Michael's, 49-21, 1

2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1), W: Midland Christian, 28-14, 3

3. Grapevine Faith Christian (5-0), W: SA Holy Cross, 42-0, 4

4. FW Nolan (3-2), W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 50-21, 5

5. Houston Second Baptist (4-1), W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 23-19, NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

1. Waco Live Oak (5-0), W: Red Oak Ovilla, 49-0, 1

2. Bulverde Bracken Christian (4-0), W: Rankin, 49-45, 3

3. Austin Veritas (5-0), W: Austin Hill Country, 86-38, 2

4. Marble Falls Faith (4-0), W: Temple Holy Trinity, 72-22, 4

5. Texas School for the Deaf (3-1), W: SA St. Mary's Hall, 80-54, 5

