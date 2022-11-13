Cardinals TE Zach Ertz carted off vs. Rams with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The already-thin Arizona Cardinals offense took another hit during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams when tight end Zach Ertz was carted off to the locker room with a knee injury at the end of the first quarter.

Zach Ertz has been carted off the field.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jPGUT1fRPl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

The three-time Pro Bowler suffered the injury on the Cardinals’ first drive of the game.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

#ZachErtz

Got to hope for good news on MRI and dodge the ACL bullet for left knee. Injury happens before the pile. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JWaCqftLMk — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 13, 2022

After converting a third down with a 12-yard reception from quarterback Colt McCoy, Ertz immediately walked to the medical tent where he was greeted by teammates showing their support. Minutes later, he was wheeled into the tunnel of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals went on to tie things up 3-3, but the absence of Ertz was hard to ignore. As of the start of the third quarter, he was listed as "questionable to return."

TE Zach Ertz is questionable to return (Knee) pic.twitter.com/HAAzp9Tq3A — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2022

Ertz spent the first eight and a half years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Cardinals midway through the 2021 season. He is currently the Cardinals’ second-leading receiver with 394 yards and four touchdowns.

Sunday’s game was already shaping up to be a boxing match between reserves, well before Ertz’s injury.

McCoy is filling in for Kyler Murray who is out with a hamstring injury, while the Rams have tried both John Wolford and Bryce Perkins in place of Matthew Stafford, who is out with a concussion.

Despite the short-staffed offense, McCoy still managed to take care of business in the first half, heading into halftime with a 17-3 lead.