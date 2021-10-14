Mike Shildt

Cardinals Fire Mike Shildt After 3rd Straight Playoff Berth

Shildt had been manager since the 2018 season

By Tim Stebbins

As the Cubs talk openly about an extension for their manager, their biggest rival is looking for a new one.

The Cardinals announced Thursday they've fired manager Mike Shildt in a surprise move down in St. Louis.

Shildt just led the Cardinals to a third straight playoff berth following a strong second half in which they won 17 straight games at one point, a franchise record, to earn an NL Wild Card berth.

The Cardinals lost the one-game playoff to the Dodgers on a ninth-inning walk-off home run.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak cited "philosophical differences" with Shildt on the team's direction in announcing the move.

Shildt had been part of the Cardinals organization since 2004. He took over as interim manager in 2018, going 41-28 after the Cardinals fired Mike Matheny.

St. Louis removed the interim tag heading into 2019, signing Shildt to a three-year deal. They won the NL Central that season and were swept in the NLCS. Shildt won the National League Manager of the Year award for his work during that 91-win season.

They lost the 2020 NL Wild Card round to the Padres.

This article tagged under:

Mike ShildtChicago CubsSt. Louis Cardinals
