Cardinals Fans Leave Game During Phillies' Ninth-Inning Comeback

The Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning to steal Game 1 from the Cardinals

By Eric Mullin

originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch.

So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat.

After Brandon Marsh drove in Philadelphia's fifth run of the ninth with an RBI single, several Cardinals fans were spotted heading for the exits at Busch Stadium with their team down 5-2.

The Phils then added a sixth and final run on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Schwarber.

The Cardinals fans who left early missed out on some drama in the bottom of the ninth. St. Louis scored one run and brought the tying run to the plate, but Zach Eflin closed the door with a strikeout of Yadier Molina.

Philadelphia's 6-3 win marked the first time in MLB postseason history that a team scored six-plus runs in the ninth inning or later when entering the inning scoreless, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

The Phillies will now look to follow up their improbable victory by closing out the series in Game 2 on Saturday night.

