Dallas Stars

Capacity Reached for Dallas Stars Watch Party at American Airlines Center

The event will allow fans to watch game two of the Western Conference Finals against the Las Vegas Golden Knights

AAC 1 - American Airlines Center building
NBC 5 News

American Airlines Center has announced that limited capacity has been reached for the Dallas Stars Watch Party event.

The event will allow fans to watch game two of the Western Conference Finals against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

According to the American Airlines Center, face masks will be required at the event.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Organizers, IOC Trying to Remove Doubts Over Tokyo Olympics

Dustin Johnson 11 hours ago

Dustin Johnson Cashes in and Finally Wins the FedEx Cup

Bags and purses will not be permitted, and only wallet-size clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" will be allowed.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarsAmerican Airlines Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us