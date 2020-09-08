Capacity Reached for Dallas Stars Watch Party at American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center has announced that limited capacity has been reached for the Dallas Stars Watch Party event.

The event will allow fans to watch game two of the Western Conference Finals against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

According to the American Airlines Center, face masks will be required at the event.

Bags and purses will not be permitted, and only wallet-size clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" will be allowed.

Doors open at 6 p.m.