Candidates for 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Election Announced

The National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium today released the names of all candidates eligible for election in 2021.

The Hall of Fame also released the new Selection Committee, which was established as part of 2020 election revisions, for the first time. The committees begin deliberations this week to select a three or four member Class of 2021 from the 245 candidates who appear on the Player, Veteran and Builder ballots.

The 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for May 22 and will enshrine both the 2020 class (Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award Winner Andrés Cantor) and the 2021 class.

The ceremony will take place in the National Soccer Hall of Fame followed by the Hall of Fame game between FC Dallas and another opponent which will be announced at a later time. A concert featuring Willie Nelson will close the night out.

To see the full list of candidates, click here.

