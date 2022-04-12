Cam Newton's Misogynistic Comments About Women Criticized

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton relayed misogynistic comments during a portion of Barstool Sports’ "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast this weekend, resulting in quite a bit of backlash.

In the latest episode of the popular sports podcast, Newton spoke with no filter when referencing women. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback went as far as to say if one is a “bad b----,” “you don’t know when to be quiet.”

He first started the conversation with what he defines as “a man,” coming from how he was raised as a child and what he learned from his own father, mother and grandmother. He swerved into his definition of what “a woman” is.

What Did Cam Newton Say About Women?

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“I knew what a woman was – not a bad b----,” said Newton during the podcast. “A bad b---- is a person who is just, you know: ‘Girl, I’m a bad b----, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act that part.”

Newton’s definition of women: “Handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.”

He told co-hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo that a “bad b----” cannot cook and “you don’t know when to be quiet.”

Newton clarified that his reference to women was not in a derogatory effort to “degrade a woman,” but rather just to “go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

“I don’t wanna beat up on my queens,” the quarterback said. “But I’m also gonna tell the men to start being men. That sucker s---- can’t be rewarded.”

Newton Gets Backlash for Misogynistic Comments

His comments immediately resulted in backlash, including from The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, who tweeted:

based on this, I'd argue Cam's the one who doesn't know when to be quiet https://t.co/rT6kT1BQf0 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 11, 2022

Fox59’s Alexa Ross also ridiculed Newton’s tasteless comments via Twitter:

The same man who laughed at a female reporter for a valid question said something misogynistic? I, for one, am shocked https://t.co/Ab88qc9M9Q — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) April 11, 2022

Ross Read of "The Mac & Read Show" commented:

Cam Newton’s father taught him so many dumb archaic ideologies about women and that’s on him. The fact Cam didn’t bother to unlearn that nonsense as a man is on Cam. — Ross Read (@RossRead) April 11, 2022

This is not the first time Newton’s comments about women have been criticized. In 2017, Newton laughed at reporter Jordan Rodrigue’s question about routes during a postgame press conference. “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” said Newton.

Nicknamed “Super Cam,” Newton is the career leader in quarterback rushing touchdowns, with 75, and the leader for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season, with 14. The 32-year-old Georgia native was the first overall NFL draft pick in 2011, and joined the Panthers in 2011 until 2019. He then played for the Patriots in 2020, before finally returning back to the Panthers in 2021. He is now a free agent awaiting his fate for the 2022 season.