Caitlin Clark named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark will have to make room in her trophy collection.

The Indiana Fever star was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

one of the best rookie seasons ever.



Caitlin Clark is the 2024 @WNBA Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/kab63rJQnF — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 3, 2024

Clark earned 66 of 67 first-place votes for the award, with the other vote going to Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft averaged 19.2 points per game while leading the league with 8.4 assists per game.

