Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

The Indiana Fever star earned 66 of 67 first-place votes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Caitlin Clark will have to make room in her trophy collection.

The Indiana Fever star was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Clark earned 66 of 67 first-place votes for the award, with the other vote going to Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft averaged 19.2 points per game while leading the league with 8.4 assists per game.

More to come...

This article tagged under:

Caitlin Clark
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us